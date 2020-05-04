Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Glimpse Of Aaradhya's Ode To COVID-19 Warriors, See Pic

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and healthcare industries across the globe have taken a severe toll due to the lockdown imposed. In India, the officials are doing every bit in their authority to control the local transmission of the Coronavirus. On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, too, have come out in support of the frontline workers, who are facing the brunt of the on-going global catastrophe. Recently, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture of daughter Aaradhya’s ‘ode’ to the frontline workers, who are fighting the Coronavirus.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of daughter Aaradhya’s drawing tribute to the frontline workers. The drawing shows Aaradhya standing with her parents and words such as “Stay safe, stay home,” and “Thank you,” are written on the picture. On the top half, Aaradhya has drawn doctors, nurses, armed forces personnel, police, teachers and journalists.

She has also signed her name on the bottom right-hand corner. In her drawing, Aaradhya’s dad is wearing a yellow top with jeans, while her mother is wearing a white dress. Aaradhya has given herself a pink outfit in her drawing. Take a look at the post:

What's next for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen with father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie’s success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai and the dense jungles of Thailand.

