Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor, says 'there will never be another'

Hours after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan broke the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise; the actress penned her condolences for the veteran actor. Aishwarya shared two throwback pictures on social media while pouring her love for “dearest Chintu uncle.” Aishwarya, who was the lead actress in the 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen, the only film directed by Rishi Kapoor, paid homage to the star on Instagram.

Aishwarya Rai pens condolence for Rishi Kapoor with throwback pictures

The Guru actress who paid ailing Rishi and his wife a visit to New York last year along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhaya shared two adorable pictures from her trip. In the snaps, she can be seen striking a pose with Rishi, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Abhishek, Aaradhya, and Rishi Kapoor’s granddaughter Samara Sahni. Aishwarya captioned the adorable pictures and wrote that she was completely heartbroken after hearing the news. She also wrote that there will never be someone like him and he was too special and precious for all.

Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Abhishek Bachchan And Other Family Friends Arrive At The Funeral

Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Arriving At The Hospital

Earlier on April 30, Abhishek Bachchan was also one of the stars who were present with the family members of Rishi Kapoor at the funeral. Abhishek was also among a few celebrities who had arrived at the Sir N.H. hospital where Rishi Kapoor breathed is last. He was snapped arriving in a car with a mask on his face and dressed in white.

Rishi Kapoor had returned from New York after undergoing almost two years of treatment for leukemia. But it seems he was not keeping well and had been admitted to the hospital twice before. The last time was in Mumbai, where he was rushed after suffering from viral fever. However, he was brought back home soon after. He was admitted to the hospital on April 29 morning again after facing health complications.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Her 'closest Friend’ Abhishek Bachchan In Throwback Video

Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Riddhima Kapoor Leaves Delhi For Mumbai, Says 'driving Home Ma'

Rishi Kapoor's family released an offical statement on his demise

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.