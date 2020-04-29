Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram Posts Will Give You A Recap Of Her Quarantine Period

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, since the entire world has come to a lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities have been spending some quality time with their families. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also been spending time indoors with the Bachchan family. Pictures of the Bachchan family are often posted on Aishwarya Rai's Instagram.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's recap of what she is up to during lockdown

When they thanked the heroes of Covid-19

PM Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to come together and clap for the heroes who have been fighting Coronavirus. During that event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her entire family, came ahead on their terrace to be a part of the event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her family clapped and rang bells for the warriors of Coronavirus.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also a part of the event when PM Narendra Modi had urged the citizens of Indian to light a lamp of hope. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan lit up diyas inside their homes and shared pictures of it on their Instagram account.

Although Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hardly gives an insight into her life to her fans, she makes sure to inspire and motivate them. She shared a video which on her Instagram account and thanked the doctors, nurses, police officers, journalists, sweepers and other social workers.

