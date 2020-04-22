Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Romantic Scenes In These Bollywood Movies Will Melt Your Heart

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of various Hindi films where she essayed different kinds of roles. She was popular for her romantic roles in the 90s and early 2000s. Here are some of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best scenes from her Bollywood movies, you would love watching on loop.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's romantic scenes

Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar starred actors Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The film was about a princess who is married to Emperor Akbar for political reasons. As the film progresses, the story follows the life of the two and how they fall in love with each other. One of the best romantic scenes from the movies is when the couple find admiration for each other and talk about their problems before getting close to each other.

Devdas

Devdas stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The film is about a wealthy man who is prohibited from marrying the woman he loves because of his family. This leads him to consume alcohol destroying his life. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's lover in the film. One of their romantic scene from Devdas is when she meets him after her marriage, speaking about everything that's in her heart.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most recent romantic Bollywood film. She was seen as a poet in the film. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan in the lead roles. Some of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most romantic scenes in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is when she meets Ranbir Kapoor and the two are attracted to each other, emotionally and physically.

Guzaarish

Starring opposite Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen as a nurse in the movie Guzaarish. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of a nurse who takes care of Hrithik Roshan and eventually falls in love with him. Her most romantic scene from the movie is when she leaves her husband and comes back to Hrithik Roshan, to take care of him.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starred actors Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were seen as lovers in the film and one of their most romantic and funny scenes is when Salman Khan returns back from Italy. The two spend some time together on the terrace as he expresses his love for her through a prank.

