Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Glimpse Of 'happy' Moment With Aaradhya And Abhishek

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media handle and shared a family picture, featuring husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, on Friday. Interestingly, Aishwarya shared the selfie with her fans on the day of Abhishek's birthday, February 5. In the photo, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen sporting a green hoodie, while Aaradhya posed in a pink-colour sequinned outfit. Instagramming the selfie, the former Miss World wrote, "Happy And Love Always". Scroll down to take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post for Abhishek Bachchan's birthday.

Aishwarya's 'happy picture' with Abhishek and Aaradhya

So far, the post of the Dil Ka Rishta actor has managed to garner more than six-lakh double-taps; and is still counting. A section of fans went gaga over Bachchan's family photo as they flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. Meanwhile, a handful of Instagram users took to the comments box and dropped birthday wishes for Junior Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday

On the occasion of the Guru actor's 45th birthday, his actor father Amitabh Bachchan went down the memory lane and shared a "then and now" picture. The collage of two pictures' one side saw Big B holding Abhishek's hand and leading him while the other side saw Abhishek doing the same to him. The pictures also read, "Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan". Amitabh's caption read, "I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand". Apart from his father, Abhishek also received wishes from his contemporaries; Sonam Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, are a few to name.

On the professional front, Abhishek's last big-screen release was 2018's Manmarziyaan. In 2020, the actor marked his debut on web-space with Prime Video's series Breathe: Into the Shadows. His most recent release Ludo started streaming on Netflix from November onwards. He has multiple releases lined up in his kitty, including The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. While he actor will play late Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull, Bob Biswas will be a crime-thriller.

