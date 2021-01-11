Bobby Deol Swabbing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In THIS Still Has Set The Internet On A Frenzy

Recently, the internet went berserk after a still from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bobby Deol starrer Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya went viral on the internet. A handful of netizens turned it into a meme fest while taking reference from the on-going pandemic situation. Interestingly, in the still, Bobby Deol is seen swabbing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make her sneeze. As soon as the picture went viral on the internet, netizens gave their mixed response to the still.

Bobby Deol was a pro at Covid testing long before the virus even came into existence. pic.twitter.com/vc3r4rroME — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) January 9, 2021

While a Twitter user asserted that Bobby Deol was 'pro' at Covid testing long before the virus even came into existence, another wrote, "trendsetter Bobby". Meanwhile, a couple of netizens shared GIF's to register their response for the still. Scroll down to take a look at the response of the internet users.

Response on Bobby and Aishwarya meme template

While the internet went into a frenzy, a small section of Twitter users were confused and asked for the context of the still. The user, who shared the still, replied to a few responses and asserted that in the scene, Aishwarya has sneezed once. And, later, Bobby's character tried to make her sneeze for the second time as according to a popular superstition in India, one sneeze is bad luck, twice is the charm.

Wut is he doing. — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) January 9, 2021

@yukujoe the real thug we didn't know about... — Fareed Sethi (@rearing_to_go) January 9, 2021

He should teach Indian nurses to perform this task without hurting — Ashir عشر (@tashir) January 10, 2021

Details of Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Bobby Deol and Aishwarya Rai starrer Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya released in 1997. The romantic-drama was directed by Rahul Rawail. Interestingly, this film also marked the debut of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film's music was composed by the celebrated Qawwali singer, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The maestro died a day after the release of the film. Here is the scene, whose still is making rounds on the internet.

On the professional front, Bobby Deol was last seen in the second part of his debut web-series Aashram's first season. Although the first part of season one bagged praises from the critics and the audience alike, the second part of the series received backlashes on the internet. The internet users were perceiving the web series as a target to Hinduism and Hindu leaders while quoting examples of the previous movies that have also shown Hindu leaders in a negative light, such as PK and OMG, among many others.

