Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday: John Abraham Has Quirkiest Wish, Netizens Love 'Dostana'

The John Abraham-Abhishek Bachchan pairing in films has had a contrasting journey. The duo was pitted against each other in Dhoom, a movie had proved to be a turning point for both, before being absolutely ‘in love’ in their second film Dostana, a success again. As AB Jr celebrated his 44th birthday, their Dostana was on display again.

John Abraham had the quirkiest wish for the ‘Birthday Boy’. The actor shared a snap from Dostana, where they are gearing up to kiss each other. The Satyameva Jayate star wished his former co-star for his birthday and called him ‘baba.’

The Birthday Boy had a hilarious name for John, jiggerypoo, to express his love for his ‘baba.’

Love you my jiggerypoo. Thank you baba. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 5, 2020

Netizens had a fun time to see the lovely bonding between the two stars and were reminded of Dostana. One called Abhishek, ‘John ka laadla,’referring to the song ‘Ma da ladla bigad gaya’ in the movie. They even shared memes of Kirron Kher, who had played Abhishek’s mother, and commented her dialogue ‘Fulofallo’ from the movie.

Many of them expressed their eagerness to see the ‘Dostana duo’ in a movie again.

Here are the comments:

I want to see you both together in a movie. — Sushant (@Sushant07090408) February 5, 2020

John ka laadla 😝♥️❣️ — Vidhya Chandrasekharan (@VidhyaChandras5) February 5, 2020

Fulofallo 🙌🏼 — Mahatma aandhi (@MastanGirnari) February 5, 2020

😂😂 Dostana Duo! — Hasan Hameed (@thehasanhameed) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Abhishek celebrated his birthday with his family. Father Amitabh Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared love-filled posts of the celebrations also involving Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. On the professional front, Abhishek is gearing up for multiple releases like Ludo, Breathe 2, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.

