Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Plan Aaradhya's Birthday Amid Pandemic, No Lavish Party

Keeping a low key celebration this year, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have decided to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya’s birthday with an intimate family get together in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. Breaking the every year tradition of celebrating the day with merriment and a grand party at their house, this year the family has decided to celebrate the day with close friends and family members.

Low key birthday celebrations for Aaradhaya Bachchan

A source told Mid-Day that all Bollywood celebrations have been low-key. Aaradhya's birthday which usually witnesses some of the sho’s who of the industry will also be muted as it will not be possible to host a grand event under the current circumstances. The source further added that every year the parents would usually spend four days planning her birthday to host Disney-themed parties, however, this year the celebrations will be restricted to cutting a cake.

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Ludo' Scheduled To Be Released On Netflix On November 12

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Speaks On Working With Anurag Basu In 'Ludo', Says 'I Followed His Lead'

Aaradhya who will be turning nine on November 16 will witness a special surprise from her family as the source concluded and said that the parents will aim to make it as special as is possible despite the pandemic. Apart from the birthday celebration, this year the Bachchans have also decided not to throw a Diwali bash at their residence.

As Bachchans Diwali parties are known to be a delight, Abhishek was asked how his family will be celebrating the festival this year and whether they will be having a similar grand celebration or not. As the risk of COVID-19 still persists, the chances of having grand celebrations this festival season are next to impossible. According to reports by SpotboyE, there are two reasons due to which Abhishek Bachchan’s family won’t be hosting a Diwali party this year. One is that one of their relatives recently died this year and the other reason being that it isn't completely safe to host a party.

Talking about the party plans, Abhishek Bachchan said that it is true that the all-time Bachchan Diwali Parties won’t be held this year. He added that Shweta’s mother-in-law had recently passed away. He also added that who would host parties at a time like this. Abhishek Bachchan also stated that everyone needs to be as careful as possible and observe social distancing is the only option everyone has. Adding to it, he further mentioned that this is not a guaranteed solution against infection and now Diwali parties and other social occasions will be a distant dream for a long time.

Read: When Rekha Wrote A Heartwarming Letter For Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Read: Abhishek Bachchan & Family Have No Plans For Their Diwali Party This Year

(Image credit: Abhishek Bachchan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.