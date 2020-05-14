Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Popular Songs That Are Sung By Shreya Ghoshal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The Miss World 1994, was the first one to go to the West and make her mark. The blue-eyed beauty has always been the queen of hearts. Aishwarya still has the charm to mesmerise fans with her looks. Having spent over two decades in the industry, Aishwarya has been a part of many movies and given Bollywood some iconic songs. It has also been observed that some of her hit songs have the vocals by the same singer, who is none other than Shreya Ghoshal. So check out here, some of the best songs of the duo-

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan songs that are sung by Shreya Ghoshal

Silsila Ye Chahat Ka

Silsila Ye Chahat Ka is from the movie Devdas (2008). The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and the music for the song is given by Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma. The song features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is a beautiful dance number that was used as the entry scene of Aishwarya Rai in the hit movie.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sun-kissed Pictures Are Too Dreamy To Look At

Dola Re Dola

Dola Re Dola is from the movie Devdas (2008). The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and the music for the song is given by Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma. The song features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. It is a duet that also has the vocals of veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Also Read | Remember When Sonam Kapoor Took A Dig At Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Called Her ‘aunty’?

Dil Dooba

Dil Dooba is from the movie Khakhee (2004). The duet song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam. Ram Sampat has given the music for the song. The song features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. It is a fun dance number.

Barso Re

Barso Re is from the movie Guru (2007). The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and A.R. Rehman has composed it. Gulzar marks as the lyricist of the song. The song features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dancing her heart out.

Also Read | The Whopping Price Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Ring Will BAFFLE You

O Bekhabar

O Bekhabar is from the movie Action Replayy (2010). The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and the music for the song is by Pritam. Irshad Kamil marks as the lyricist of the song. The song features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer 'Albela' Song List That You Should Add To Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.