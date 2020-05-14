Remember When Sonam Kapoor Took A Dig At Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Called Her ‘aunty’?

Known for her witty revelations, Sonam Kapoor has been one of the most expressive minds in Bollywood. Often it happens that the stars of the industry go on to spill something, and then dissent from accepting the truth. Speaking of which, one such incident happened sometime back with The Zoya Factor actor, Sonam Kapoor, when she made a raging statement about Aishwarya Rai and called her 'aunty'. Read details.

When Sonam called Aishwarya 'aunty'

As per reports, Sonam took a massive dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and called her an 'aunty' back in 2009 when the former actor was announced as the face of an international beauty brand. Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was already the brand's face for many years, seemed to have expressed her discontentment at the same. However, when the Neerja actor was questioned about the same during an interaction, Sonam Kapoor revealed that Aishwarya is an aunty from another generation. Furthermore, in the same interaction, Kapoor also exclaimed that she and Aishwarya belong from two different generations. Soon after, Sonam's statement about the Mohabbatein actor hit the headlines like fire.

However, later when Sonam Kapoor was questioned about her statement by news daily, she rebuffed it by stating that it was all gossip and she never said any of that. Moreover, Sonam reportedly also stated that she did not want to remark on it as a lot had been already printed, turning it into being messier than it could be. Additionally talking about it, Sonam Kapoor expressed that she did not want to get into all of it anymore and that she would address Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a differential way, but never call her what the news has been talking about.

After years, it was reported to be all fine between Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and the latter also graced Sonam and Anand's grand wedding in May 2018. Several reports also state the Saawariya actor had invited Aishwarya personally for her wedding festivities. For the unversed, Kapoor has shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in the movie, Delhi 6, and their camaraderie during the promotions defined volumes of their affinity. Sonam in an old interview had also mentioned that it was a great experience sharing space with Abhishek and that she truly respects him as a person.

