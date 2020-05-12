Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer 'Albela' Song List That You Should Add To Your Playlist

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The Miss World 1994, was the first one to go to the West and make her mark. Aishwarya is one of the very few actors who have worked across the oceans. The blue-eyed beauty has always been the queen of hearts. Aishwarya still has the charm to mesmerise the fans with her looks. Having impressed the audience with her girl-next-door characters, Aishwarya has appeared in many movies.

In 2001, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the lead character in Deepak Sareen’s Albela. The movie also cast Govinda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Tony, who works as a guide, helping tourists, and showing them his native land. Nina finds Tony adorable, but Tony is in his own world and does not reciprocate her attentions. When Sonia asks for a tour of the surroundings, she is immediately taken-up with Tony and his easy manner. Tony mistakes this for love and is smitten by her beauty. The movie did well with the audience, but the songs of the movie were loved by many. Here is the song list of Albela. Read ahead to know more-

Albela’s song list

Pyaar Ke Jadoo

Pyaar Ke Jadoo is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Jatin-Lalit is the music director of the song. Sameer marks as the lyricist of the song.



Sar Se Sarak Gayi

Sar Se Sarak Gayi is sung by Babul Supriyo and Alka Yagnik. Jatin-Lalit is the music director of the song. Sameer marks as the lyricist of the song. It features Govinda and the other lead of the film, Namrata Shirodkar.

Kaho Toh Zara

Kaho Toh Zara is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Jatin-Lalit is the music director of the song. Sameer marks as the lyricist of the song.

Dil Hamara Hua Hai Kisika

Dil Humara Hua Hai Kisika is sung by Hariharan and Alka Yagnik. Jatin-Lalit is the music director of the song. Rani Malik marks as the lyricist of the song.

Hato Tum Baju

Hato Tum Baju is sung by Sonu Nigam. Jatin-Lalit is the music director of the song. Rani Malik marks as the lyricist of the song. It is a fun dance number.

