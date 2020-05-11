The Whopping Price Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Ring Will BAFFLE You

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is also a global icon, is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. The former Miss World made her debut in Bollywood with Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. Some of her most popular films include Aa Ab Laut Chalein, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, and much more. Online reports suggest that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth is approximately ₹250 crores and it is also reported that the actor owns some ridiculously expensive things, take a look.

Ridiculously expensive things owned by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai's wedding ring and saree's price will baflle you!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding was a grand affair in Bollywood. The former beauty queen married Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan and this came as a surprise for many. As soon as the wedding pictures came out, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Saree and wedding ring caught everyone’s attention. Surprisingly, the wedding ring on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hand cost ₹50 lakh while the saree that she wore cost ₹75 lakh.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s cars

Apart from her expensive jewellery and the outfit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also owns some luxurious cars. When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave birth to her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan gifted their little princess an Audi A8 worth ₹ 1.12 crores. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also owns a Lexus 570 which costs around ₹2.33 crore. The Bachchan family also owns a Benteley V8 which costs ₹3.64 crores. The Bentley was gifted to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s house

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lives with the Bachchan family in their bungalow in Bandra. However, the couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan own a flat in Bandra-Kurla Complex. The high-end residential flat owned by them costs around ₹21 crores.

The house was specially designed by Gauri Khan and is considered as one of Mumbai’s most beautiful houses. The Bachchan couple also owns a lavish villa in Dubai. Dubai is considered to be one of the most expensive places in the world, in terms of real estate. The splendid villa costs ₹15.6 crores approx. It is located in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

