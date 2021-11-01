Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns 48: From 'Devdas' To 'Sarbjit', Take A Look At Her Best Works

Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only known for her ravishing beauty, but also for her stupendous acting craft as well. After adding a feather in her embellished cap as Miss India in 1994, the actor continued to roll out on a successful spree and gave some of the super hit films in her career graph that are remembered to date. From her iconic role as Paro from Devdas to Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the actor has managed to enthrall fans with her acting prowess.

As the actor ringed in her 48th birthday on November 1, let’s take a look at some of her best films of all time. In her career span, the actor has given some critically acclaimed performances which have won several accolades from her fans.

Devdas

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film shows Aishwarya playing the role of Paro who has to let her love go for the sake of her self-respect and family’s honour. The movie shows Paro as an innocent and doe-eyed maiden to an aristocrat, battling obstacles and keeping her head high through it all. Apart from Aishwarya, her camaraderie with Madhuri Dixit, who plays the role of Chandramukhi, is something that fans love as they dance together on the hit song Dola Re Dola.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Again directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing the role of Nandini, a decent family girl who marries the man of her family’s choice and sacrifice her love. Later, she ventures out with her husband to reunite with her lover but ends up getting strings attached to him. Despite being one of the more commercial projects of her career, she aptly portrays every complex layer of her character.

Mohabbatein

The iconic film Mohabbatein is still remembered as a family entertainer that had an ensemble star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and more. The 2000 film, showed Amitabh Bachchan as an angry young man who is adamant about his principles and discipline at the gurukul. But sooner he realises that his daughter Aishwarya breaks one important rule of the gurukul and later she commits suicide.

Sarbjit

In Omung Kumar’s directorial, Sarbjit, Aishwarya played Dalbir Kaur, who fought for years for the freedom of her brother Sarbjit Singh, who was imprisoned in Pakistan in suspicion of espionage and terrorism. The film, which was based on a real story, also starred actor Randeep Hooda as Sarbjit Singh and Richa Chaddha. The actor surprised fans with her impactful acting skills and emulating the pain and grief of a sister.

Provoked

The film is considered one of Aishwarya’s top performances in her acting career. In the movie, the actor played the role of Karenjit Ahluwalia, who torched her husband. The actress played the trauma of a woman suffering from physical, sexual, and mental abuse for a decade and how it all boils over.





IMAGE: PTI