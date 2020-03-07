Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Captions For Aaradhya Are As Adorable As The Mother-daughter Duo

Bollywood ace actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left a lasting impression on the audience with her unconventional film projects. Apart from her grace and talent, one thing that most of her fans admire is the bond she shares with the daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

From walking the red carpet to protecting her from paparazzi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always stood by side of her daughter. And her love for Aaradhya is quite evident in her social media feed. Below are a few pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Apart from the photos, the actor's captions for each of these posts are endearing too.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates 'Day Of Smiles' With Aaradhya Bachchan On Father's Birth Anniversary

Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote a heartfelt note for daughter

The Guru actor has often been seen taking Aardhya to various international events. Be it a function or a vacation, Aaradhya is Aishwarya's travel companion most of the times.

In the below picture, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen having fun during a mini-vacation. Expressing her affection, the 46-year-old actor wrote a caption that read, '💖My Princess Angel’s Happiness means the World to me😍 My Aaradhya...My LIFE✨My Eternal LOVE 💖'.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Twins With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan On Christmas; See Pic

Aishwarya doesn't pen lengthy captions to show her admiration for her daughter. She keeps it short and sweet and yet talks her heart out. When Aishwarya received an award, she wrote a note that read, '💖You my Aaradhya complete me💖 Divine Blissful Eternal LOVE 😍😇✨'. In the slideshow, Aaradhya looks happy as she sees her mother with an award.

READ | Four Times Aaradhya Bachchan And Her Mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Were Twinning

Birthdays are undoubtedly the best day to express love and gratitude for their loved ones.

Grabbing the opportunity, the Provoked actor shared a lovely picture of her posing with Aaradhya. Aaradhya, who turned 7 in 2018, received a few words of praise from mom Aishwarya.

In the caption of the birthday post, the actor wrote that, 'HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA 😍💖🤗😘🌈✨❤️YOU ARE MY LIFE 😍💖I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY, UNCONDITIONALLY 💖❤️😍.'

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Protecting Aaradhya Bachchan From Paparazzi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.