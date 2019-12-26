Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Twins With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan On Christmas; See Pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might not be active when it comes to releasing movies, but she is very active on her Instagram. The actor's recent post on Instagram was a beautiful picture of herself along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The two look beautiful in red as the mother-daughter twinned together.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinning:

Aishwarya and Aaradhya look beautiful in the festival colour of red. Aishwarya can be seen wearing a bright red lipstick as she poses with Aaradhya. Aaradhya also wore a cute top on which there are images of Santa Claus and the Christmas tree. Her cute hairband with a bow also gave a nice holiday touch to her look. The mother-daughter duo posed in front of a Christmas tree. There is also a portrait of Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai in the background.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's next movie Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is based on the popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Ponniyin Selvan means The Son of Ponni. Aishwarya will be playing a double role in the movie. Aishwarya shared her thoughts on being a part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming project. The two share a deep connection as Mani was the one who launched Aishwarya with the movie Iruvar. According to an article in a leading entertainment website, Aishwarya talked about how she is on the journey with Mani and is honoured to be a part of anything he chooses to do.

