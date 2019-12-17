Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Jodhaa Akbar'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been great in the various roles that she has played. One of the most famous movies of Aishwarya is Jodhaa Akbar, which released in 2008. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan as Akbar.

Here are some best scenes of Aishwarya from Jodhaa Akbar:

Sword fight scene

The sword fight scene in the movie is the moment when Aishwarya is first introduced. She can be seen fighting with Sonu Sood, who plays the role of her brother in the movie. Aishwarya's face is covered during the whole fight. The actor excellently portrays the role of a fighting swordswoman. She wins this dual with Sonu Sood.

The salt in the food scene

Aishwarya Rai's character Jodhaa is supposed to cook her first meal for the members of Akbar's family. After she finishes her cooking, she is asked to eat all the food before Akbar as it is a test to check whether there is no poison in the food. After she does that, Akbar is given the food. Before he could have the first bite, Jodhaa stops him. The whole court also freezes as they freak out about why Jodhaa stopped Akbar from eating. She then mentions that the dish doesn't have enough salt.

The veil scene

When Akbar comes to take back Jodhaa home, a hilarious scene ensues. Akbar, as he is entering the fort, is faced by a bunch of women standing in a veil. Akbar is asked to recognise Jodhaa through the veil. Akbar successfully recognises her and the two share a beautiful moment.

The conditions by Jodhaa

In the movie, when Akbar enters the room to meet Jodhaa on the first night of the wedding. Jodhaa is reluctant to Akbar's touch. She then talks to Akbar. She tells him that she has two conditions before they begin their relationship as husband and wife. The first condition is that she would not change her religion even after marriage. Her next condition is that she would carry the idol of Lord Krishna with her. She also asks him to build a temple of Lord Krishna in the Mughal palace.

