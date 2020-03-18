Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Her Father On His Death Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away on March 18, 2017. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a few selfies of her and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with a portrait of her father on his death anniversary. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also penned a heartfelt caption for her father.

Also Read | Meet Mansi Naik, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Doppelganger Who Is Turning Heads On Internet!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post for her father's death anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father, Kirshnaraj Rai was an army biologist who passed away three years ago today, i.e. March 18, 2020. Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle to express her love for her and Aaradhya's "Guardian Angel" on his death anniversary. Along with a streak of selfies, the Guru actor captioned the post writing, "LOVE YOU OUR DADDYYY- AJJAAA FOREVER AND BEYOND Our Guardian Angel Alllllways".

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's Most Memorable Scenes From The Film 'Raavan'; Watch

Aishwarya was extremely close to her father and her social media is proof. She has several pictures on her Instagram feed posing next to her father's pictures The actor does not forget to upload pictures of her father and wish him on his birthday and commemorate him on his death anniversary. Check out some of her posts below:

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Beguiling And Beautiful In These Selfies

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus titled Ponniyin Selvan. The Tamil film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's fictional novel by the same name. The film is slated to release in April 2021.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's Most Memorable Scenes From The Film 'Raavan'; Watch

(Image credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.