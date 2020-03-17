Meet Mansi Naik, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Doppelganger Who Is Turning Heads On Internet!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. Despite being away from films for quite some time, fans still love to adore her. Her films are still watched by her fans who absolutely love her performance in them. It has been years since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World title; however, fans still regard her as one of the most beautiful women in the industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger

Recently, fans noticed an individual with an almost uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This alleged doppelganger of Aishwarya has taken the internet by storm with her uncanny resemblance to the popular Bollywood actor. The lady in the videos is Manasi Naik who is a budding actor from the Marathi film industry. She rose to fame after she was regarded as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger. Her short videos and clips have turned several heads on the internet where people have mistaken her for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Manasi Naik or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger shares a huge fan following on social media sites. On Instagram alone, Manasi Naik has over 9 lakh followers. Manasi is well aware of her comparison with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She also eacts popular scenes of Aishwarya Rai from her films. She even manages to replicate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which leaves her viewers awestruck.

On the work front, Mansi Naik has several hit Marathi films under her name. ‘Baghtoi Rikshawala’, ‘Bai Wadyawar Ya’ are some of her most notable songs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's next film which has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.

