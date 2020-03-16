Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Beguiling And Beautiful In These Selfies

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began her filmy career when she won the Miss World Pageant in the year 1994. Since then, she has come a long way. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is regarded as one of the most popular and influential celebrities of the Hindi Film Industry. She was won numerous awards along with the most honourable award Padma Shri in the year 2009. Aishwarya has acted in many commercially successful movies like Aye Dil Hai Mushkil, Jodha Akbar, Guru and many more.

Apart from being an influential actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an active social media user. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts through social media. Her Instagram is proof of the actor's love for selfies, especially with close friends and family. Here is a compilation of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s selfie look-book for fans to take cues from.

In this picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen smiling with her daughter as she takes a selfie. The picture is from the celebration of Holika Dahan.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Slays In White Outfits & These Pictures Are A Proof; See Here

Here, the actor is seen smiling alongside daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Jewellery Pieces Are A Must-add To Your Collection

In this picture, Aishwarya Rai is seen celebrating Valentine's Day with her daughter.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Loves To Spend Fesivals With Family; Check Out Her Festive Pics

This picture is from the birthday celebration of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband. The entire family is seen smiling together in the frame.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Pictures Of A 'fiery Holi' At The Family Home, See Pics

Here are a few other instances when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.