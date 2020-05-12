Unseen Pic Of The Day:Jennifer Aniston's Pics Through The Decades Prove She Is A True Diva

A major throwback picture of Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has been creating a stir on the internet and it is totally unmissable. This picture of Jennifer Aniston was shared by one of her fans and will leave you stunned to see the evolution of the actor from the year 1990 till 2020. And seems like Jennifer Aniston was also not less of a diva back in her twenties.

Jennifer Aniston, through the decades, seems to be ageing backwards. In the picture, she can be seen posing as she opted for a puffy straight hairdo, eyeliner and glossy lips. In the 2000 picture, Jennifer Aniston can be seen transformed as she strikes a pose opting for a middle parting sleek hairdo, minimal makeup.

In the 2010 picture, Jennifer Aniston can be seen looking stunning in the layered middle parting hairdo, well-applied mascara and glossy lips, In the 2020 picture, Jennifer Aniston has had a major transformation. She can be seen striking a stunning pose in a messy middle parting hairdo, blush pink makeup giving it a tan effect. Check out the stunning picture below.

Fans react

Fans went all gaga on seeing the post. The post went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Fans also praised the actor for her timeless beauty. Some of the users said, “More and more beautiful,” “CEO of never ageing,” “Looks better now than before #FineWine,” and many more positive comments. Check out a few more comments on Jennifer’s transformation here.

Seeing these pictures of Jennifer Aniston, it is very evident that the actor has been ageing like fine wine. She also goes on to prove that age is just a number as she treats fans with stunning and glamourous pictures. The actor also often goes on to treat fans with some stunning pics via her social media handle.

The actor is currently at her Bel Air mansion with dogs, Clyde and Sophia, amid COVID-19. The actor recently shared a picture of her staring at the washing machine along with the background music by Tyga titled Bored In The House. She hinted her fans that she is bored at home. Check out the post below.

(Image courtesy: Jennifer Aniston's Instagram)

