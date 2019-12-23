Aishwarya Rai Digs Out A Priceless Pic On Parent's 50th Anniversary, Internet Cherishes It

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a priceless throwback picture of her parents on the occasion of their 50th anniversary. ''🥰😍❤️LOVE YOU ETERNALLY...and Beyond...ALWAYS ALWAYS✨💝💐🤗😘🌟HAPPY 50th ANNIVERSARY MY GOLDEN ANGELS✨💖✨🌹'', read her caption.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares priceless pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given a large contribution to Indian cinema with some memorable roles as well as hit films. In 1999, Aishwarya became a part of the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starred Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. Aishwarya's role in the movie is said to be one of her most memorable roles by fans.

Aishwarya Rai opens up about her 25 years in show business, future plans

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who completes 25 years in show business, says she is grateful for the "unfading love" of fans that has helped her be "a bit of an alchemist" in the evolution of "us as women". Aishwarya has been a part of the entertainment industry since she won the Miss World title in 1994, which eventually led to her cinema debut three years later with Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama Iruvar. She made her Bollywood debut the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya."I am grateful to the audience for their unfading love. The way they have supported, embraced and encouraged me... I have been loved and it is a unique blessing," the actor told PTI in an interview. Aishwarya, 45, said people initially did not understand her motivation behind working in regional cinema or collaborating with a certain director, but she liked exploring new paths in her career.

One of the first female stars from the Hindi cinema to cross over to the West with films such as Pink Panther, Mistress of Spices and Bride & Prejudice, Aishwarya has now lent her voice for Angelina Jolie in the Hindi dubbed version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

