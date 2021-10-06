Aishwarya Rai Grabs Eyeballs At A Social Event In Dubai; Check Out Her Pics

After making heads turn with her endearing ensemble at the Parish Fashion Week, actor Aishwarya Rai looked ravishing for an event in Dubai. The actor who headed to Paris and Dubai along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya looked extremely beautiful in black for an event against street harassment in Dubai.

Aishwarya Rai who has been the face of the giant cosmetic brand, represented it to raise awareness about standing up against street harassment. At the event, the former Miss World was also joined by Hollywood stars Aja Naomi King, Saudi Arabian singer Aseel Omran and Egyptian actress Mona Zaki. For the social event, the actor looked gorgeous in black indo-western attire.

Aishwarya Rai looks gorgeous in Black at an event in Dubai

Several pictures of the actor from the event have gone viral with fans of the stunning beauty drooling over the pictures. A few days back, Aishwarya looked ethereal in white as she walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. Amid the star-studded list of International stars, Aishwarya Rai walked the ramp for the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris with the Eiffel Tower forming a gorgeous backdrop. She looked gorgeous in a white floor-length, caped ensemble. She was seen walking hand-in-hand with Hollywood actors Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford, singer Camila Cabello, and many other stars.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport on October 2, leaving for Paris. The Bachchan clan jetted off to Paris last week and recently shared the first glimpse from their vacation diary. He had uploaded a boomerang of the beautifully lit up Eiffel Tower. Coupling it with the soulful La Vie en Rose track in the background, the actor seems to be having a gala time on his getaway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Taal actor will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. The historical drama will also star Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala will appear in supporting roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/@aishwaryaraifb/aishwarya_raifan