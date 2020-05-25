Rohit Shetty To Rajkumar Hirani: Filmmakers Aishwarya Rai Is Yet To Work With

Aishwarya Rai is one of Bollywood's profound and charming actors. When it comes to Aishwarya's acting, she is remembered for multiple roles such as Mansi in Taal, Rajkumari Jodhaa Bai in Jodhaa Akbar, Paro in Devdas or Sujata Desai in Guru, and many more. Aishwarya, through her movies, has proved her versatility and unbeatable craft. The charming Bollywood beauty has not only received fame in India but abroad as well.

Aishwarya Rai has been praised for various projects and has even received multiple awards and accolades. Some of Aishwarya Rai's popular and superhit movies include Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Devdas, Mohabbatein, Taal, Pink Panther 2, Action Replayy, Guzarish, Jazbaa and many more. Listed below are some of the popular and talented filmmakers that Aishwarya Rai is yet to work with.

Aishwarya Rai is yet to work with these prominent filmmakers

Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand is best known for his action movies. The talented director has also made romantic movies that worked well at the box office. Siddharth Anand's movies include Rambo, War, Bang Bang, Anjaaana Anjaani, Salaam Namaste, Hum Tum, and many more. Siddharth Anand started working as an assistant director on the film, Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi. Siddharth Anand along with being a director is also a writer. Anand's movies and Aishwarya's acting would make for a perfect film.

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani is another prominent filmmaker in Bollywood. When one thinks of Hirani, Films like 3 Idiots, Sanju, PK, Munnabhai MBBS, and many more come to mind. The talented and one of a kind director is widely celebrated in Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai is yet to work with Rajkumar Hirani. Fans would love to see Rajkumar Hirani's masterpiece with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the big screen. Hirani being a renowned director and editor has surprisingly directed only five Bollywood flicks and all of them have been commercial and critical successes.

Rohit Shetty

When it comes to prominent and talented filmmakers, Aishwarya Rai has not worked with the huge and widely-spoken action director, Rohit Shetty. Most of Rai's films are romantic films that are very distinct from Shetty's action and comedy based flicks. Rohit Shetty's movies include Golmaal, Chennai Express, Simmba, Singham, and many more. Along with being a director, Rohit Shetty is also a producer.

