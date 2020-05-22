Aishwarya Rai's Onscreen Chemistry Is Better With Abhishek Bachchan Or Hrithik Roshan?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the highest-paid female actors in the country. Known for her alluring beauty and stellar performances in films, Aishwarya is a mega movie star. The actor has worked with the biggest stars, filmmakers, and banners in Bollywood. Some of her best works include Jodha Akbar, Guru, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jazbaa, Taal amid several others.

However, there are two actors with whom Aishwarya Rai has done some iconic films. These dapper actors are none other than Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. Fans have always loved Aishwarya's chemistry with both these great actors. But, with whom they like it more, is something we will figure out now based on some facts. Take a look

Aishwarya Rai's onscreen chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan Vs Hrithik Roshan - which was more loved by masses

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's movies

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in various films, but two films which fans absolutely loved were Guru and Sarkar Raj. Both of these movies are very different from each other. Mani Ratnam's Guru is a mainstream commercial romantic drama whereas Ram Gopal Verma's Sarkar Raj was more inclined towards off-beat cinema.

Let's take a look at the box-office collection of both these Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's movies. Guru was made at a budget of Rs.18 crores and earned a whopping Rs. 84 crores. It turned out to be a huge success at the box-office. Critics gave impeccable reviews to this biopic, it became one of the most successful movies of 2007.

Sarkar Raj, on the other hand, was made at a budget of just Rs. 4 crores and earned Rs.59.46 crores at the box-office. Yet again Aishwarya Rai and Abhi's onscreen chemistry mesmerised the audiences. Critics were highly impressed with RGV's political drama.

Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan's movies

Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan too have worked together on more than two films. The two charming actors have a remarkable box-office journey together. They first shared screen space in Sanjay Gadhvi' Dhoom 2 under YRF banner in 2006. Dhoom 2 turned out to be one of the biggest films of Hindi Cinema. Then Ash-Hrithik came back on screen in a period drama Jodha Akbar helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar in 2008.

Similar to Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar also became a record-breaking commercial success at the box-office. Dhoom 2 was made at a budget of Rs.35 crores and it minted over 150 crores at the box-office. Jodha Akbar was made at a budget of Rs. 40 crores and grossed over Rs.112 crores. Both these film are now treated as all-time favourites in Bollywood.

With outstanding box-office records and critics reviews, it is hard to say that fans loved Aishwarya's chemistry with which of her co-actor more.

