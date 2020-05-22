Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan's Adorable Childhood Photos Will Make Your Day

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's pair has been one of the favorite pairs in Bollywood. The couple's chemistry in films and in real life has moved the masses. The couple tied the knot in 2007, and since then they have been the most loved couple of all time. Before tying the knot, the couple was known to have fallen in love in 2006 while filming for their film, Umrao Jaan. Listed below are some of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's adorable baby photos to start your weekend on a positive note.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's adorable baby photos

Baby Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan in an interview spoke about his love story with Aishwarya Rai. Bachchan spoke on how the two first worked together on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. They were friends since then and were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. The two are known to always have had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that. Abhishek confirmed that things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, he proposed to her and then they got married and now they have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya also admitted to a media portal that the two instantly knew that they were meant to be and did not have to pause and ask each other or wait for the relationship to marinate further before they got hitched. The two have always spoken of their close bond and supporting each other. Abhishek and Aishwarya even admitted to learning a lot from each other and not believing any speculation. Aishwarya always told Abhishek that rumors are like water off a duck's back and that one must take it as a kaala teeka and move on.

The bond between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan has not only impressed the masses but also has inspired many couples. Even today many fans dream of having a wedding like Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's grand wedding at their residence. The two also inspired many other couples.

Baby Abhishek Bachchan

Some Other Popular B-town Married Couples

Today, B-town has many successful marriages and couples that are absolutely adored by the fans. Be it Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Ritiesh Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza, or even Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, these power couples have set the benchmark and couple goals long and strong. Many fans have taken inspiration from them and gone out of their way to like and comment on the social media posts of Bollywood celebs.

