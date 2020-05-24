Aishwarya Rai Pens Beautiful Birthday Wishes For Her Mother With Adorable Pics

Amid coronavirus pandemic, birthday celebrations have turned out to be a little boring. Several Bollywood stars are sharing memorable throwback pictures to make the day special. Former Miss World and Bollywood’s diva Aishwarya Rai whose mother Brindya Rai turned a year older on May 24, penned down her love for her mother on the special occasion along with some cute pictures which is dripping love.

Aishwarya Rai's adorable birthday post for mother Brindya Rai

The Dhoom 2 actress took to her Instagram handle and penned down words of love for her mother through a sweet post and even shared a few glimpses of the lady with her granddaughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya shared two pictures of her mother in which the first one was her selfie and the second one in which her daughter can be seen sitting on the lap of her grandmother whom she lovingly calls “Doddaaa.” Sending out love to her mother, Aishwarya extended her best wishes and wrote how much she loves her mother.

Read: Aishwarya Rai's Onscreen Chemistry Is Better With Abhishek Bachchan Or Hrithik Roshan?

Read: Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan's Adorable Childhood Photos Will Make Your Day

Aishwarya frequently shares pictures of her parents. Sometime back, she had posted a picture with her mother and daughter Aaradhya posing in front of the garlanded image of her late father Krishnaraj Rai on the occasion of his death anniversary. “God Bless Always.” With another picture where Aaradhya and she pose for a selfie with her father’s portrait behind them and the Josh actress expressed her love for her father whom she considers her guiding angel.

Sometime back, a picture of the blue-eyed beauty has been going viral on social media wherein she can be seen enjoying a meal with her mother, Brindya Rai while being seated on the floor after winning the Miss World crown. The humility and grounded nature of the mother-daughter duo after tasting such a humongous success in the picture is winning several hearts.

Aishwarya is currently quarantined in Mumbai with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and other members of the Bachchan household. Only her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan is currently in Delhi, where she had to stay back, when the first lockdown was announced.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the Hindi dubbed version of the Hollywood film, Maleficient: Mistress of Evil which starred Angelina Jolie in the titular role. According to media reports, she will be seen next in a film which will be helmed by Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya reportedly confirmed the same to an esteemed publication that she wants to do the film because she simply wishes to work with Mani Ratnam.

Read: Aishwarya Rai's Photos That Showcase Her Journey In Bollywood Over The Years

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Miss World Aishwarya Rai Enjoyed A Meal On The Floor With Mom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.