Aishwarya Rai Rejected These Films That Went On To Become Blockbusters

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai has been a part of numerous successful flicks including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Tamil flick Jeans, and Jodhaa Akbar to name a few. In her career spanning over twenty years, Rai has rejected many blockbuster movies for unknown reasons. We have compiled some of them for you to check.

Here are Bollywood blockbuster films that Aishwarya Rai rejected

1. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Aishwarya Rai was the former choice for the role of Dr. Suman in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S . However, she turned down the role and Gracy Singh played the female lead opposite Sanjay Dutt. This comedy-drama flick not only emerged successful at the box office but also turned into a franchise.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai features Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Initially, Aishwarya Rai was offered the role of Tina, when Karan Johar was struggling to find someone suitable for the character. But she had to turn it down as she was working in the Tamil flick Jeans. Later on, Rani Mukerji played her role.

3. Veer Zaara

Veer Zaara stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Helmed by Yash Chopra, it was the highest-grossing film of 2004. Aishwarya Rai was offered Zinta’s role in the period romantic drama. However, she refused to work in the movie for unknown reasons.

4. Raja Hindustani

Back in 1996, Aishwarya Rai intended to participate in the Miss World pageant. Therefore, she turned down the role of a female lead in Raja Hindustani. So, Karisma Kapoor collaborated with Aamir Khan with the blockbuster film, which turned out to be a boon for her.

