I for India concert was one of the biggest social media happenings recently. The biggest names in Bollywood came on screen and tried to spread the message of social distancing and awareness in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The celebrities shared their views and thoughts about the issues as well as interacted in various ways to keep their fans entertained through these tough times. The initiative of this concert was to raise funds for those who have severely been hit with the financial or overall crisis, due to the lockdown. Here are some celebrities who participated in the concert and the things they did.

IforIndia concert: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra & Alia Bhatt's segment details

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on the streaming session and was seen discussing various issues with a doctor. The medical personnel used the platform to spread information and even passed on some valuable information through social interaction. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, later on, concluded her session by saying that it is needed to come together during these tough times. She also pointed out that India can drive out the Coronavirus and will eventually do it. She urged her fans to donate and thus ended her session in the concert.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt appeared on her live session. She started off her session by mentioning the fear one faces every day when they wake up due to the Coronavirus. Shaheen Bhatt herself admitted that the people in prominent stages like them should do as many things as possible to help those in need. Later on, the two sisters along with Ankur Tewari sang Ikk Kudi and Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi to entertain those watching them.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra too came in the session where she sang the famous song, Teri Mitti. Her fans were thrilled to hear this coming from her as the lyrics of the song were something quite special to everyone, as per the comments. Parineeti Chopra is known for her singing abilities and therefore her fans loved and expected her to sing a bit more. The actor sang the complete song and ended her session with a smile.

