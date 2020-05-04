Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Josh': Read Interesting Trivia About The Film

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Chandrachur Singh in the lead roles, the film Josh was set in Goa. The movie's plot was inspired by the 1961 Oscar-winning movie West Side Story and followed the backdrop of real estate deals in Goa. Read some fascinating trivia about the film below.

Josh movie trivia

The role of Prakash, played by Sharad Kapoor was initially offered to actor Aamir Khan, the cousin of director Mansoor Khan. Aamir Khan, however, turned down the role because he felt the role was small, as compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s role.

Salman Khan also refused Prakash’s role because he did not want to play Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing blue lenses in the film. This was done so he could look a lot more like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan sang the song ‘Apun Bola’ himself and the movie took around 4 years to be made.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore minimal makeup in the film and also tanned her skin to look more like a Goan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also offered to sing the female portion in Apun Bola but she did not feel comfortable and was replaced by Goan singer Hema Sardesai.

Josh is the only film which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Chandrachur Singh and Sharad Kapoor in a movie together.

This film took 4 years to make it received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. Mansoor Khan went through a lot while making this film and thus decided this would be the last film he directed.

After directing Josh, Mansoor Khan only produced a film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008.

Josh is the only film Mansoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen together in.

