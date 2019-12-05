Aishwarya Rai Reveals Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish Is A Special Movie

Aishwarya Rai, the popular Bollywood actor, has time and again proved her mettle and versatility with movies like Guru, Iruvar, Guzaarish and Khakke, among others. In a career spanning more than two decades, the actor has impressed the audience with her acting prowess. In an old interview, when she was asked about her toughest role, the actor named Sophia D'Souza from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish.

Aishwarya Rai reveals her toughest role

In an interview published on an online portal, the actor revealed she finds her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish to be one of her toughest roles. Simply, because of its complex emotions and a traumatic past which she found challenging to portray. She believes Guzaarish showcased her in a role that was different from all her previous movies. Reportedly, Guzaarish was the last movie Aishwarya Rai featured in before going on a long hiatus from Bollywood. The popular star returned to the silver screen five years later with Sanjay Gupta's Jazbaa.

Aishwarya Rai's upcoming movies

On the work front, the actor is currently preparing for Mani Ratnam's next film. The movie, titled Ponniyin Selvan, is currently in the pre-production stage. It will have an ensemble cast comprising of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, R Parthiban, Keerthy Suresh and Amala Paul, among others. According to reports, the movie will go on floors by mid-2020 and will release on the silver screens by 2021. The reports further claim that the movie will be a two-part film. The rumour mills are speculating about another movie of the star where she will be reuniting with husband Abhishek Bachchan. Reportedly, the movie will be directed by Anurag Kashyap and is currently still under wraps.

