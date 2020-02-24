Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Anushka Sharma: Take A Look At The Stars' Perfect Wedding Looks

When one talks about Bollywood weddings, fans often go back to admiring the stylish outfits of celebrities. While some chose to wear sarees and lehenga, some chose to don ghagras. Take a look at the wedding ensembles of Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, and other celebrities at their wedding.

Aishwarya Rai to Anushka Sharma: Check out their Wedding Lehenga collection

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma looked pretty in her peach coloured Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding. She donned a heavily embroidered lehenga with floral motifs and topped it with a matching sheer organza dupatta. She completed the look with wedding jewellery from the Sabyasachi's collection.

ALSO READ | Is Anushka Sharma's Net Worth Just As Glam As Her Brand 'Nush'? Deets Inside

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor picked a bright red coloured Lehenga for her D-Day. With heavy golden borders and silver shine, the lehenga had floral embroidery all over it. With heavy golden jewellery, the star posed happily next to her husband in the picture.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra picked a red lehenga for her wedding, while Nick Jonas looked dapper in a cream coloured sherwani. PeeCee's lehenga has red sequins all over it while her blouse had a normal round neck design. She chose to go quite minimal with her jewellery and looked beautiful in the ensemble.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Romantic Scenes From 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sizzled brightly in red on her wedding day. Padukone chose to don the outfit for her Sindhi style wedding. The outfit had a heavy golden border with studded polka dots all over it. She also stuns in her heavy gold jewellery.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing a yellow coloured saree for her wedding. The actor chose a golden Kanjeevaram saree designed by Neeta Lulla. Embellished with Swarovski crystals, the saree had intricate gold thread work.

ALSO READ | Here Are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Tamil Movies Where She Portrayed Important Characters

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Scenes From 'Bride And Prejudice' Are A Must Watch; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.