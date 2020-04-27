Aishwarya Rai's Memorable Photos Posing With Awards She Has Won

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her flamboyant looks and acting finesse. She is a global sensation who never fails to impress fans with her sheer grace and grandeur sartorial choices. Besides ruling hearts in Bollywood, she was the first one to make her mark in Hollywood.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is quite active on social media. She joined Instagram in 2018 and garnered a massive fan following in no time. In many of them, she shared her photos with her daughter and co-stars. Therefore, we have compiled some of the social media posts featuring Rai posing with her awards.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s photos in which she is posing with awards

1. Meryl Streep award

The former Miss Universe received with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Festival India Award. She shared a few photos from the ceremony on her official Instagram account. Moreover, her husband Abhishek Bachchan shared a tweet showering her with praises.

And the Mrs. is awarded the Meryl Streep award for excellence at WIFT. The little one gives her a congratulatory hug, and I look on (to the photo) a very proud husband! pic.twitter.com/tmaICHSa1N — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 9, 2018

2. IIFA Awards

In these throwback photos, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is accepting the IIFA award. The ceremony was held in 2005 in Amsterdam. Take a look at her photos.

Aishwarya Rai accepts award at 2005 Amsterdam IIFA awards... pic.twitter.com/slRluIyybN — Milla Mark (@MillanaKo) March 22, 2018

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Loves Being Sunkissed And To Get Clicked Outdoor | See Pics

Also read: Aishwarya Rai's Portrait Shots To Take Cues From For Your Next Photoshoot

3. Woman of Substance Award

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received the Woman of Substance Award by the Bunts community. She graced the event in Pune in 2018. Have a look at her photos.

News: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan awarded with 'Woman of Substance' award by the Bunts community at an event in #Pune . pic.twitter.com/WZyH7qdf2L — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) April 8, 2018

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Red Carpet Looks At Cannes Over The Years

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Monochrome Shots Are Absolutely Flawless; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.