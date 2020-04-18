Aishwarya Rai's Portrait Shots To Take Cues From For Your Next Photoshoot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most renowned actors in Bollywood. She is known for her impeccable acting and fashion. The Jodhaa Akbar actor is quite active on social media. The actor recently took to her social media to post a video in which she thanked all the essential service workers for helping the country during the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor also keeps posting many other photos on her social media. Take a look at some of the portrait pictures on her social media.

Aishwarya Rai's portrait shots

Aishwarya Rai looks really stunning in the picture. She has applied makeup and has turned the focus on her luscious locks. The photo has gained over 249K likes.

The actor wore a black outfit in the picture. Aishwarya Rai has applied a bold red lipstick to complete her look. She captioned her photo with a heart emoji.

For this photo, the actor received a lot of compliments. She opted for light makeup and pink lips. The post has gained over 352k likes on Instagram.

Aishwarya has worn a white tank top in the picture. Her photo is clicked by fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani for his calendar.

In this picture, the actor is wearing a white outfit. She wore this beautiful outfit during the Cannes Film festival. She accessorised the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

Aishwarya Rai wore a shimmery outfit in this image. The actor has opted for side part sleek hairstyle. The actor also wore makeup and her fans commented heart emojis on the picture.

