Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Loves Being Sunkissed And To Get Clicked Outdoor | See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The Miss World 1994, was the first one to go to the West and make her mark. Aishwarya is one of the very few actors who have worked across the oceans. The blue-eyed beauty has always been the queen of hearts. Aishwarya still has the charm to mesmerise the fans with her looks. There have been various times when Aishwarya Rai turned heads in her beautiful outfits that have been shot outside. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves to get clicked outdoor and being sunkissed, and the pictures compiled below are proof-

Here’s proof that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves to get clicked outdoor and being sunkissed

In this outdoor shoot, sunkissed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen posing in jeans and a black tank top tucked in. She has worn a multi-coloured jacket (red being the major colour) on top of the outfit, that has an ankle-length. She has worn red heels and left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Aishwarya has applied nude makeup.

In this outdoor shoot, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is posing at a beach. She is seen wearing a red and white striped tube gown. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition, and worn sunglasses. Aishwarya has applied nude makeup.

In this outdoor shoot, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen wearing blue bellbottom jeans with a high-waist. She has worn a white t-shirt tucked inside the jeans and an ankle-length jacket, matching with the jeans. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition and has worn sunglasses. Aishwarya has applied nude makeup.

In this outdoor shoot, sunkissed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen posing in front of the sea. She has worn a red colour three-piece ethnic outfit, with golden embroidery all over it. She has worn long earrings and left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. Aishwarya rai Bachchan has applied nude makeup.

