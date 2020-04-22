Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Red Carpet Looks At Cannes Over The Years

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood's reigning queen who rules millions of hearts, is an epitome of beauty. She is a former Miss World, an impeccable actor, and a true-blue fashionista, who never fails to impress us with her outlandish yet chic sartorial choices. A global star, she is also a well-known face in Hollywood.

Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

When the news of Aishwarya Rai attending Cannes broke out, people went into a frenzy. But what astonished us more is how beautiful Aishwarya looked every time she stepped on that Cannes red carpet. Her fans use to wait for Aishwarya Rai's photos from the Cannes Film Festival to come out. Talking about Aishwarya Rai at Cannes, let's take a look at her best outfits at the International Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Outfits at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes (2015)

Source: Julie Instagram

Aishwarya R chose to wear designer Ralph & Russo off-shoulder black and white gown at the 68th Cannes Film Fest. The stunning former beauty queen looked dropped dead gorgeous in the ensemble and carried herself beautifully.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Red Carpet (2017)

Source: Bollywood Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a grand entrance at the 70th International Film Festival Cannes. She left everybody awestruck with her style. The Pride and Prejudice actor wore a lavish Micheal Cinco drop-shoulder blue gown, with a plunging neckline. Her minimalistic makeup and sleek straight hairdo was the talk of the town.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes (2018)

Source: Fashion Spot 24 Instagram

In the year 2018, Aishwarya Rai made quite an appearance at the Cannes. She looked ravishing in this designer Michael Cinco purple gown. Her style and panache grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the event and is certainly one of her best Cannes outfits so far.

