Aishwarya Rai's Popular Movies That Will Inspire The Wanderlust In You

Aishwarya Rai's movies have always left the audience speechless. The actor's beauty has grabbed the attention of many fans but her skills, film sets, and locations have not gone unnoticed either. Aishwarya Rai's movies include Taal, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, and many more. Listed below are some of Aishwarya Rai's movies that will inspire the wanderlust in you.

Aishwarya Rai's movies that will inspire wanderlust in you

Taal

The film Taal won hearts with its brilliant storyline and picturesque scenes. The film's characters to its scenes, costumes, and even music, all of it told the tale in a breathtaking manner. Taal stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Khanna, and Aishwarya Rai as the main leads. The film was shot in the Chamba Valley in Himachal Pradesh. The song Taal Se Taal Mila is not only popular due to Aishwarya's dance in the rain but also due to the beautiful and serene location. Taal takes one on the journey of love and difficulties between Mansi, Vikrant, and Manav. Mansi makes her name through Vikrant's help and moves on in life only to find her ex-lover Manav try to win her back.

Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

The popular song Meri Sanson Mein Basa Hai from the film, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya was shot in Mainau Island, Lake Constance, Germany. The film stole hearts with the brilliant chemistry between Bobby Deol and Aishwarya Rai. The film's various locations also fulfilled the travel thirst of the masses. The film is also known to be shot in Switzerland, Singapore, and other places as well. The story takes one on the journey of Ashi who meets Bobby in Switzerland and the two fall in love. Later, things go south as the truth comes to the surface.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil won many hearts with its crisp storyline, star cast, and music. The film's storyline touched the hearts of many fans but it's steller locations were a cherry added to the cake. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was an overall shot in London, Paris, Innsbruck, and Mandawa. Be it the beautiful scene with Anushka having her Bollywood saree moment or her stereotypically grand Indian wedding, the locations in the scenes were simply too perfect to be missed. The film takes one on the journey of Alizeh and Ayan. These are two friends who share a great bond find themselves in life's puzzle. The film is all about love, breakups, and hardships.

Dhoom 2

This was another movie with some stellar locations. The film was shot in Mumbai, Namibia, Durban (South Africa), and Rio de Janeiro. The film had some beautiful shots and the scenes gripped the masses. Along with the stellar costumes and scenes, the film's music also grabbed the attention of many fans. The Rio de Janeiro scenes from the film added to the climax. Dhoom 2 was the first Indian film to be shot in Brazil.

