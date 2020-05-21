Aishwarya Rai's Debut Film 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' Music Album Is All About Love; Check Out

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai has ruled many hearts with her grace and effortless on-screen performance. After receiving Miss World pageant in 1994, she dipped her toes in the film industry. In 1997, Aishwarya marked her debut opposite Bobby Deol in Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. The chemistry of the lead cast not only managed to win hearts but also was commercially successful. The background scores of the romance-drama also grabbed the attention of the audience. Check out the list of songs Aur Pyar Ho Gaya.

List of songs of Aishwarya Rai's debut film Aur Pyar Ho Gaya

Meri Saanson Mein (Male) - Udit Narayan sang the hit romantic song Meri Saanson Mein (Female) - Singer Alka Yagnik stole hearts with the beautiful voice in the song. Ek Din Kahin Do Tum Milein - Bobby Deol shook a leg on Sonu Nigam's cheerful voice. Humse Rahoge Kya Hamesha Khafa - Sonu Nigam sang the dancing number featuring Aishwarya Rai and Bobby Deol. Interestingly, Sunny Deol gave a special appearance in the song. Jaagi Hui Fizayein - Udit Narayan and Asha Bhosle's romantic song hit the chartbusters. Sitaara Aankhein - Udit Narayan vocalised the romantic number. Koi Jaane Koi Na Jaane - Singers Udit Narayan, late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Anuradha Paudwal intoned the romantic number. Thoda Sa Pagla Thoda Siyaana - Legendary singer Asha Bhosle vocalised the song. Uttar Dakshin Poorab Pashchim - Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik gave their voices to the song. Zindagi Jhoom Kar - Sung by late composer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Details of the film

The 1997's release was directed by Rahul Rawail. The celebrated Qawali singer Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan played a cameo appearance. Interestingly, a day after the official release of the film, composer Nushrat Ali Khan died of a sudden cardiac attack. Apart from the lead cast, actor Shammi Kapoor and Anupam Kher also essayed pivotal characters among many others. Aishwarya Rai received several awards for her debut including Star Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer among the female category, among others. Reportedly, the musical-drama is the Hindi adaptation of 1994's Hollywood film Only You.

