Best Songs From Aishwarya Rai's Film 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' That Will Get You Nostalgic

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai has ruled many hearts with her grace and effortless on-screen performance. She dipped her toes in the film industry in 1997 and gave many big hits. After giving two back-to-back hits, her third Bollywood venture, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, also set the box-office on fire. Along with Aishwarya Rai, the film also features Akshay Khanna and later actor Rajesh Khanna. Apart from the screenplay, the background scores of the film also bagged praises from the critics. Check out the list of best songs from the film.

Best songs of Aishwarya Rai's film Aa ab Laut Chalen

Aa Ab Laut Chalen

The title track of the romantic-drama was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. The song was penned by Sameer and composed by Nadeem Shravan. The lead actors are seen dancing while expressing love for each other.

O Yaaro Maaf Karna

Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam and Shabbir Kumar jointly vocalised the song. Along with the lead cast, the supporting characters are also featured in the song. The actors are seen enjoying each other's company in the song.

Yeh Kaisi Mulaqat Hai

Singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu gave their magical voices to the romantic-dancing number. The song was an instant hit. The song starring Aishwarya Rai and Akshaya Khanna is all about the excitement and nervousness of a first meet.

Mera Dil Tera Deewana

Alka Yagnik vocalised the dancing number. Aishwarya's character is seen pleasing Akshay while he is busy admiring Suman Ranganathan in the song. Many fans showered love on Aish for her performance in the song.

Yehi Hai Pyar

Yehi Hai Pyar was sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Jaspinder Narula. The song managed to create a festive vibe, as in the song, lead actors are enjoying Navratri. Aishwarya's traditional avatar in the song grabbed the attention of the audience.

Tere Bin Ek Pal

The song, Tere Bin Ek Pal, is in the beautiful voice of Jaspinder Narula. The song is picturised on Aishwarya Rai. In the song, Aishwarya's character is reminiscing the good times she spent with her love interest in the film.

Pyar Ki Shokiya

Jaspinder Narula gave her voice to the song Pyar Ki Shokiya. The song featured Akshay Khanna and Suman Ranganathan. The duo's chemistry in the song made it an instant hit.

