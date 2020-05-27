Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen Pose With Other Pageant Winners In A Rare Throwback Picture

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, throwback pictures and videos are something which is reviving some old lost memories of the celebs in the minds of their fans. Recently a fan page of Bollywood’s diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture on social media during her initial the Miss India pageantry days in which she came second behind Sushmita Sen, and was crowned Miss India World 1994 also winning five other sub-titles. On the other hand, Sushmita Sen has been crowned Femina Miss India in 1994 and Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.

Unseen and rare picture of Aishwarya Rai & Sushmita Sen

The fan club shared an amazing throwback picture on their Instagram page which is sure to take back the fans to the time when the two gorgeous ladies won the pride to the nation by winning the pageant. In the throwback pic, Aishwarya and Sushmita can be seen posing along with the other beauty pageants Diana Hayden, and Yukta Mookhey. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress who is grabbing eyeballs with her looks is slaying away in style as she flaunts her million-dollar smile in a silvery white-colored gown with matching gloves.

On the other hand, Sushmita also looks stunning with studded hair accessories donning a purple coloured gown with black gloves and doing a Namaste pose. Along with them are Diana Hayden who won the Miss World crown in 1997 and Yukta Mookhey who won Miss World in 1999. Diana is exuberating oomph and panache with a high neck silver-colored furry gown whereas Yukta Mookhey looks splendid in her light blue choker neck gown with a blue shawl. All the beauty pageant winners look lovely as they strike a perfect pose in this rare unseen picture. This amazing picture is sure to make fans of the stars nostalgic.

Sometime back, another picture of the Jazbaa actress was surfacing on the Internet. A throwback picture of the blue-eyed beauty has been going viral on social media wherein she can be seen enjoying a meal with her mother, Brinda Rai while being seated on the floor after winning the Miss World crown. The humility and grounded nature of the mother-daughter duo after tasting such a humongous success in the picture is winning several hearts.

