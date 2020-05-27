Bhumi Pednekar Or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Who Wore Mirror Work Blue Lehenga Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are the most sought after actors in the film industry. While Bhumi Pednekar is known to emerge as a star with movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sonchiriya, on the other hand, Aishwarya Rai has been impressing the audience ever since she made her debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film, Iruvar. The duo has a similar kind of fashion choice that is chic and elegant. Here’s a look at the time when Bhumi Pednekar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported similar kinds of mirror work royal blue lehengas.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar pulled off a dazzling royal blue lehenga on the auspicious day of Diwali. The actor's ethnic attire was complemented with an equally heavy blouse with intricate mirror work on it. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wore a huge pair of danglers that glammed up her overall look. She ditched hand accessories and opted for minimal makeup. Bhumi Pednekar's bouncy and naturally flowing hair made her look like a diva.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a similar royal blue lehenga for one of her events back in 2019. Not to miss the delicate Maangtika that complimented her look. Aishwarya also wore a dainty set of earrings and bracelet too. The actor looked exquisite and stunning, as she left her hair straight open. With an equally heavy dupatta, the Mohabbatein actor looked perfect.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in a comedy movie, Mr Lele, which features Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. She is also roped in for Karan Johar's much-anticipated movie, Takht, which is expected to release in 2021. The movie also features stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor in supporting roles.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan. She will reportedly next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Later, she will also be seen in Jasmine: Story Of A Leased Womb. As per reports, Aishwarya will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in Shree Narayan Singh directorial.

