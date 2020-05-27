Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushmita Sen Launched A Computer Brand; See Throwback Photo

Bollywood diva, Sushmita Sen achieved the winning title of Miss Universe in the year 1994. She was the first Indian woman to win the title. Sushmita Sen made her huge Bollywood debut with Dastak in 1996 and since then there was no looking back. Recently, we came across an unseen picture of Sushmita Sen that is currently going viral on the internet.

Unseen pic of the Day: When Sushmita Sen launched a computer

Earlier this week, an Instagram account named Rare Photo Club shared an unseen picture of Sushmita Sen. The black and white picture shows the Main Hoon Na actor launching a computer brand back from the late 90s. In the picture, Sushmita Sen can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile and fans are just going gaga over the post. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya star looks stunning in a velvet blazer suit paired with a black ensemble. Sushmita's hair was styled in a tight and neat hair bun with a side-parted hairdo. Check out the picture here.

Photo Credits: Rare Photo Club, Instagram id: @rarephotoclub

Sushmita Sen's journey to Miss Universe -

Sushmita Sen experienced a rocky journey to win the title of Miss Universe. Initially, Sushmita did not wish to compete in the pageant. In an older interview, She also shared a story about how she lost her passport right before she was supposed to leave for the Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines. The actor also revealed that almost 25 girls had taken back their entry form after knowing that Aishwarya was participating. Sushmita Sen explained about how Aishwarya Rai was a huge completion for her and she was already famous.

In this scare, Sen also decided to take back her entry form, but thanks to Sushmita's mother who scolded her for it and asked her to give her best shot. She also revealed that she was convinced she would lose the competition since Aishwarya had won most of the rounds. Later on, when Aishwarya’s name was announced as the first runner-up, the actor was stumped, she added. And, when Sushmita Sen's name was announced as the winner, she could not believe it. Ultimately, Sushmita was crowned as Miss India and later won the crown of Miss Universe.

