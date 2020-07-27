Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan Test COVID-19 Negative, Discharged From Hospital

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and gave an update about his family’s health who were undergoing treatment for COVID 19. The actor thanked everyone for their well wishes and prayers.

Read Also | When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Broke Down At A Public Event In Front Of Paparazzi

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter and said that wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for COVID 19. The actor added that the two have been discharged from the hospital they were admitted in, Nanavati Hospital. Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be at home now after getting discharged from the hospital.

The actor, however, further added that he and Amitabh Bachchan need to remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. He added that he is indebted forever to the people who remembered the family in their prayers. He also added a prayer hands emoji to the tweet to indicate his gratitude.

Read Also | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Tested Negative In First Covid Test; Positive In Second

Abhishek Bachchan reveals wife and daughter to go home

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Fan reactions to Abhishek Bachchan's news

As soon as the tweet went up, fans on social media flooded it with reactions. Several fans sent love to the entire family. Numerous other fans showered them with warm regards. Several other fans wished that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also get well soon. Check out fan reactions below.

That’s good news. Wishing you and Mr Amitabh Bachchan good health and speedy recovery. Take care. — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) July 27, 2020

Love and blessing always pic.twitter.com/dM2i1X8b4J — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) July 27, 2020

That’s a news for the day !

Good to hear 😊😊



Thanks for the update



Wishing you and @SrBachchan fastest recovery 🙏 — Manoj Lahoti @ T4 (@t4travel) July 27, 2020

Hope u and @SrBachchan recover soon too!!! — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) July 27, 2020

The megastar Amitabh Bachchan had announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on July 12 evening, after news broke of his being admitted to Nanavati Hospital. The actor took to his Twitter handle and had revealed that he has been tested positive for COVID 19. Shortly after, his son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he too had been tested positive as well. As per the hospital's statement, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is under isolation.

Read Also | COVID-19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya Shifted To Nanavati Hospital

Read Also | Five Reasons That Prove Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A Hands On Mother; Read Here

Image credits: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.