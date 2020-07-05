Five Reasons That Prove Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A Hands On Mother; Read Here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan apart from being a global star is also a doting mother and a lovely wife. The Jazbaa actor is a hands-on mom, who is always spotted with her darling daughter Aaradhya. The mega movie star and the former beauty queen leaves no stone unturned in spending the maximum time with Aaradhya Bachchan. Talking about this celebrated mother-daughter duo in Bollywood, let's take a look at reasons which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a fabulous mother, and an ideal one too.

Reasons Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A Great Mother

Maintains Her Professional and Personal Life Balance Beautifully

Aaradhya Bachchan, on a majority of occasions, accompanies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at various events. Be it award ceremonies, fashion shows, movie sets and the list goes on.

In these Aishwarya Rai's Instagram pics and video, the dynamic duo is twinning in exclusive designer wear. The stills are from a fashion show, where Aish was the show-stopper. In the video, you can see even while walking the ramp, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is showering love for Aardhya Bachchan. Seeing which Aaradhya chuckles softly, sitting in the audience.

Also Read: Radikaa Sarathkumar Spilled The Beans On Why Mani Ratnam Chose Aishwarya Rai For His Next

Never Miss Out On Spending Important Days With Her Child

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, each year on November 16, celebrates Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday with a lot of gusto and galore. She not only sticks with her dear daughter throughout the evening, but makes sure that Aaradhya Bachchan has a good time, and feels special on the day. Not to missout, the importance of family and friends on this special occasion. As birthday girl Aaradhaya celebrates her special day with all her loved-ones.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Backed Out From 'Heroine' Because Of THIS Reason?

Go On Family Vacations

Irrespective of being such a huge star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes out time for Aaradhya Bachchan. The Devdas actor makes it a point to spend as much time as possible with her daughter. From visiting amusement parks to grabbing ice-cream, Aish and Aaradhya do it all. This is an adorable picture of Aaradhya Bachchan with her mom from Disneyland.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Umrao Jaan', Other Films Based On Tales Of Courtesans' Lives

Makes Sure Aaradhya Bachchan Participates In All Significant Events

During the Janta Curfew, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made sure that Aaradhya Bachchan also participates in the thanksgiving gesture for the frontliners. With her parents, Aaradhya too willingly participated. In this Aishwarya Rai's Instagram picture, she can be seen smiling, and Aishwarya is standing next to her.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's Josh To Aamir Khan's QSQT, Popular Mansoor Khan Films That Are Must-watch

Teach Cultural and Religious Values

As an Indian, one must be aware of all the significant festivals. In this Aishwarya Rai's Instagram pic, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter together on Diwali. Both Aaradhya and Aishwarya look super-cute together in this pic. You can also get a glimpse of Lakshmi and Ganesh idols in the background. Hence it is evident, that Aishwarya certainly makes an effort to educate her daughter about Indian culture, and the festivals.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.