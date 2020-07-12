Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya & Aaradhya Test Negative For Covid In Swab Test; Homes Sanitised

In the latest development at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have been kept in isolation wards after testing positive for COVID, the swab test results for their family members have turned up negative.

Amitabh Bachchan's wife and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek's wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for the coronavirus infection in their swab tests. The tests were to be conducted on Sunday morning at Nanavati hospital after their preliminary antigen test had also resulted in the negative.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID +ve live updates: Granddaughter Aaradhya tests negative

The hospital officials have confirmed the same and also informed the BMC officials about the same. The BMC has reached the Bachchan residence in Juhu to sanitize the bungalow following standard protocol. Jalsa, the Bachchan's bungalow has been declared a containment zone by the BMC officials after the COVID diagnosis of both Amitabh Bachchan and son, Abhishek.

Read | 'Entire country behind you:' Yuvraj Singh, Tendulkar wish for Bachchan's quick recovery

Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid positive

The megastar announced his Covid diagnosis on Saturday evening, after news broke of his being admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He did so via Twitter, and shortly after, his son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he too had tested positive. As per the hospital's Sunday morning statement, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms, and is under isolation. He is said to have slept well on the intervening night after his admission and will issue updates via his Twitter. Both are both set to take swab tests as well, as the earlier tests were conducted by a private clinic.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID; Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher wish speedy recovery

Read | Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild symptoms, says Nanavati Hospital; will take swab test

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.