Ajay Devgn & Bachchan Remember Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Shivaji's birth anniversary on Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Tanhaji' star Ajay Devgn took to their Twitter handles to pay tributes to the Maratha warrior king. On the 390th birth anniversary of the great warrior king, Bachchan shared beautiful pictures and a heartfelt note.

Lata Mangeshkar and Raveena Tandon too paid their tributes on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too on Wednesday morning in Marathi and English tweeted, "Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti."

CM Uddhav pays tribute to Shivaji Maharaj, sanctions Rs 23 crore to renovate Shivneri Fort

I idolised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj since school. Of course, when making Tanhaji -The Unsung Warrior, I got reintroduced to his bravery & emotions. Salute one of India’s bravest sons🙏on his birth anniversary. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 19, 2020

Maha CM visits Shivneri Fort on Shivaji''s birth anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Wednesday to pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. The Maratha warrior king was born in Shivneri, located in Junnar tehsil of Pune, in 1630.

Though February 19 is the official date of 'Shiv Jayanti', the Shiv Sena believes the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj should be observed as per the Hindu calendar.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gives floral tribute to Shivaji Maharaja

