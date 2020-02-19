Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Gives Floral Tribute To Shivaji Maharaja

On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offered floral tributes to the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The statue is located at Shivaji Park. Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar Joshi, Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar and other officials were also present and paid their tributes.

Following the celebration, Governor said," I want to request all the people of the country, that we all should draw inspiration from the lives of such great human beings".

SHIV JAYANTI DATE

Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort. He is considered as the greatest Maratha ruler for establishing a competent and liberal civil rule with well-structured administrative organizations in the Maratha province. This year marks the 390th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. Every year Shiv Jayanti is celebrated with much fanfare across the State of Maharashtra.

ORIGIN OF JAYANTI

Tha Jayanti was started in Pune 1870 by Jyotiba Bhule who discovered the tomb of Sayaji Maharaj in Raigad. Phule also wrote the longest and first Ballad on Shivaji Maharaja's life.

Various leaders across the political spectrum took to Twitter to pay tribute to the great Maratha warrior. Prime Minister Narendra Modi twitted which stated, " Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion, and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions". Rahul Gandhi also paid homage to Shivaji via twitter. Deputy leader of Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi paid her respect and homage by sharing a picture of Shivaji and sun. Many leaders pay homage to Shivaji Maharaja and remembers him for his opposition to injustice and intimidation.

Image Credits: PTI