Ajay Devgn & Irrfan Khan Worked Together In Only One Film; Here Are Some Facts On 'Sunday'

Ajay Devgn and Irrfan Khan's movie Sunday was directed by Rohit Shetty. Apart from being known as one of Rohit Shetty's least popular films, and the only movie Ajay Devgn and the late actor Irrfan Khan did together, there are many more interesting facts about this comedy-mystery movie. Read on to brush up your memory about this comedy flick.

Ajay Devgn & Irrfan Khan movie 'Sunday' trivia

Rohit Shetty's third directorial

After directing Zameen in 2003 and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006, Rohit Shetty made his third directorial with Ajay Devgn, Ayesha Takia, Irrfan Khan and Arshad Warsi starrer Sunday in the year 2008.

Sunday is the remake of Anukokunda Oka Roju

The 2005 Telugu film titled Anukokunda Oka Roju is actually the inspiration behind the movie Sunday Anukokunda Oka Roju featured Jagapati Babu, Charmme Kaur, Shashank in lead roles and was a blockbuster hit in Tollywood.

Fun fact on Sunday

The names of the movie characters are actually named after people in the movie crew. For example, the thug named Aseem Bajaj is named after the movie's Director of Photography Aseem Bajaj. Even Irrfan Khan's character is called Kumar Mangat, where Kumar Mangat is actually the name of the producer of the movie Sunday.

Irrfan Khan's character in Sunday

Irrfan Khan makes fun of many famous personalities in Bollywood. It includes him parodying Shah Rukh Khan from Don (2006), Amitabh Bachchan from Deewaar and even Himesh Reshammiya. Irrfan Khan plays the role of a wannabe actor in the movie.

Female oriented thriller movies

Sunday is one of the female-oriented Bollywood thriller movies where the woman's character plays an important role in the plot of the mystery-thriller flick. Such movies were uncommon back in the year 2008 where the majority of movies were still male-oriented.

Ayesha Takia's last films in Bollywood

Ayesha Takia is known for her Hindi movies like Socha Na Tha, Taarzan: The Wonder Car and Wanted, to name a few. However, Sunday was one of the last six movies that Ayesha Takia did in Bollywood. Post that, she took a sabbatical from the Hindi film industry.

