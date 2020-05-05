Ajay Devgn Has Done Some Daring Stunts In Many Movies; Check Them Out

Ajay Devgn is one of the prominent celebrities in Bollywood. He has made a great career in Bollywood with superhit films like Golmaal, De De Pyaar De, Singham, Shivaay, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara and many more films. Apart from his acting, his dare-devil stunts is what has impressed fans over the years. Reportedly, Ajay performs most of this dangerous stunts himself. Check out some videos of his dare-devil act below-

Ajay Devgn's movies top stunts performed by him:

Golmaal 3 fighting scene

Ajay Devgn's mother in the film Golmaal 3, Ratna Pathak is harassed by a group of thugs outside a mall. And soon, Ajay Devgn reaches there to her rescue her mother & bashes up the thugs. Golmaal 3 helmed by Rohit Shetty is an amazing movie with full comedy and action. To see Ajay Devgn performing some amazing stunts in this movie, have a look-

Suhaag movie action scene

Suhaag, the action-thriller drama movie released in the year 1994. This Indian Hindi action drama film was directed by Kuku Kohli and it starred Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. Suhaag was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 1994. Here is Ajay Devgn’s action scene from the film where he is fighting with goons who misbehave with his mother.

Kacche Dhaage stunt scene

Ajay Devgn’s terrifying stunt scene form his film, Kacche Dhaage along with Saif Ali Khan. This stunt of Ajay Devgn was one of the most talked-about stunts of the decade. The film was directed by the director, Milan Luthria. The lead cast of the film includes Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Namrata Shirodkar, Manisha Koirala & Bunty Luthria. Watch, Ajay, doing a daring train stunt along with Saif Ali Khan

Singham movie stunt scene

Ajay Devgn’s dynamic action scenes from his action-thriller drama Singham are noteworthy. The film was directed by the famous director Rohit Shetty. Here is one of Ajay Devgn’s action scene from the film, Singham. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Sudhanshu Pandey, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonali Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar, Govind Namdev, Meghna Vaidya, and Ashok Saraf in the film. Watch this action scene here

Phool Aur Kaante stunt scene

Ajay Devgn’s cool entry scene as he is balancing on two bikes has become legendary now. This was Ajay Devgn's first stunt scene in Bollywood from the film Phool Aur Kaante. The film was helmed by Kuku Kohli and starred Ajay Devgn and Madhoo in the lead roles.

