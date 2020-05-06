Ajay Devgn's Memorable Scenes From His Movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Ajay Devgn starred in the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam along with actors Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film directed by Sanja Leela Bhansali is a tale about love and sacrifice. The film received positive reviews from the critics and was considered because of its emotional content and music.

Ajay Devgn's character was truly loved by the audience in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Take a look at some of Ajay Devgn's memorable scenes from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Ajay Devgn's memorable scenes from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

When he gets to know about his wife being secretly in love with someone else

Ajay Devgn plays the character of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband in the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Initially, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen to be secretly in love with actor Salman Khan in the movie. After she marries Ajay Devgn, she confesses about this to her husband in the heat of the moment. And one of the best scenes in the movie is when Ajay Devgn makes a decision to reunite the two lovers.

When he decides to take her to Italy

Another best scene from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is when Ajay Devgn decides to take Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Italy. Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ex-lover lives in Italy and thus Ajay Devgn decides to take her to Italy to meet him.

Travelling without ticket

In one scene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn get into a bus but soon realise they do not have the tickets. As the TC approaches them, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan get cosier in a public place to get away without being caught, for not having a ticket. This is another memorable scene from the film.

When Ajay Devgn meets Salman Khan

Ajay Devgn decides to reunite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her ex-lover Salman Khan in the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, he makes sure to meet Salman Khan before he reunites them. This is another best scene from the movie during which the duo are seen having a friendly chat.

When Ajay's character sacrifices his love

Ajay Devgn is seen as a strong man in the film as he decides to sacrifice his love for another man., However, the actor confesses to his wife that he loves her, in one scene when he gets drunk. This is another best scene from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam when Ajay Devgn speaks his heart out.

