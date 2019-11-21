Ajay Devgn: Must-watch Films Of The Tanhaji Actor; Singham To Omkara

Ajay Devgn started his career with Phool Aur Kante in 1991 and recently completed his 100th film in Bollywood with the upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Many celebrities from Bollywood shared warm wishes to the prominent Hindi actor for achieving a century in Bollywood. The biographical drama is based on the unsung warrior Tanhaji Malusare. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kajol in pivotal roles. It is being directed by Om Raut who prior directed a Marathi film titled Lokmanya Ek Yug Purush.

Ajay Devgn must-watch films

Gangaajal

Gangaajal released in 2003 and featured Ajay Devgn along with Gracy Singh and Mukesh Tiwari in the lead roles. The film was directed by Prakash Jha, who later worked with Ajay Devgn in many other films. Gangaajal was a cult favourite in a crime genre where an honest police officer takes to wreak havoc amongst the corrupt officers and tries to correct the system.

Singham

Singham released in 2011 and was a major hit as the ace action-entertainment director Rohit Shetty directed it. The film featured Kajal Aggarwal along with Prakash Raj and was a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The film was based on the story of an honest cop who maneuvers the system to dodge the corrupt officers and serves the right punishment to the criminals.

Omkara

The movie was a Hindi remake of Shakespeare’s play Othello and was a crime drama directed by the niche director Vishal Bharadwaj. Omkara stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, and Vivek Oberoi among others.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

The film was released in 2006 and was a blockbuster superhit film. Golmaal led the pack as after it, many more movies were made under the Golmaal franchise. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty starring an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rimi Sen. The plot encompasses four friends who are con men and how their life changes once they try to target a blind couple.

Drishyam

Drishyam was released in 2015 and was a brilliantly written thriller film directed by Nishikant Kamat which was a remake of Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam featured Ajay Devgn along with Shriya Saran and Tabu in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around an intelligent man who protects his family and makes a perfect plan to avoid any proof that could put him behind bars.

Ajay Devgn's Upcoming movies

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in a handful of films including Turram Khan, Sooryavanshi, RRR, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, and The Big Bull. The upcoming movie Maidaan is based on the story of a legendary Indian football coach. His current highly-anticipated movie will release in January next year and is directed by Om Raut, while the production is under the banner of Ajay Devgn's ADFL films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

